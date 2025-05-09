Beijing, May 9 (AP) China has reported that its exports rose 8.1% in April from the year before in the tail end of a rush by companies and consumers to beat higher US tariffs that took effect last month.

Imports fell 0.2% from the year before.

Also Read | India and Pakistan Conflict Is None of Our Business but We Can Try To Encourage Both Sides to De-Escalate, Says US Vice President JD Vance.

On a monthly basis, exports rose just 0.6% from March, while imports increased by nearly 4%.

China's politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States was nearly $20.5 billion in April.

Also Read | Thailand Shocker: Young Woman Produces and Sells Pornographic Content on Social Media, Earns 70,000-90,000 Baht Selling Sex Tapes Online Through Her Secret Group; Arrested.

In the first four months of the year, exports to the United States were down 2.5% from a year earlier, while imports from the US fell 4.7%. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)