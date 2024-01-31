Taipei [Taiwan], January 31 (ANI): Taiwan's Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai on Wednesday said that China's recent adjustments to its flight paths in the Taiwan Strait could potentially impact the aviation safety around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and Matsu islands, Focus Taiwan reported citing Central News Agency (CNA).

Wang Kwo-tsai, who heads the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, made the statement after China's Civil Aviation Administration announced flight path adjustments on Tuesday. China said the north-south M503 flight path will be moved back to its original path coming as close as 4.2 nautical miles of the median line of the Taiwan Strait after having "offset" it an additional 6 nautical miles to the west after negotiations with Taiwan in 2015.

China also announced that it will start permitting eastbound flights on flight path W122 between Fuzhou and M503 and W123 between Xiamen and M503 starting on February 1. Westbound traffic on those flight paths had been permitted since 2018, according to Central News Agency report.

Wang Kwo-tsai stressed that the W122 flight path was near two airports in the Matsu islands, and the W123 path was close to the airport in Kinmen, sparking aviation security concerns if cross-strait communications were not conducted properly.

Taiwan's Premier Chen Chien-jen also condemned China's decision. Chen said he has directed the concerned government agencies to assess possible outcomes and take appropriate measures to safeguard aviation safety and national security.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) protested China's unilateral adjustment of flight routes near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, Focus Taiwan reported.

In a statement, the CAA said it "deeply regretted and strongly protested" China's decision when the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced it was cancelling what it termed an "offset measure" for the southbound operation of the M503 flight route, which is west of the median line of the Taiwan Strait, CNA reported.

The CAA stressed China's decision "blatantly contradicts a consensus reached between both sides of the Taiwan Strait in 2015." In 2015, China unilaterally established the M503 flight path and its proximity to the median line in the Taiwan Strait. After China's decision, the Taipei Flight Information Region had voiced safety concerns.

Following negotiations, China agreed to move the route westward. However, China has now decided to move the flight path back, which Taiwan's Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai termed "regrettable," Focus Taiwan reported citing CNA.

