Georgetown, Mar 28 (AP) China's government bristled Friday at the strengthening ties between Guyana and the United States in online comments a day after a visit to the South American country by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Chinese comments came after Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said his oil-rich nation would give the US preferential treatment over other countries after it pledged to respond forcefully if neighbouring Venezuela tries to annex Guyanese territory as it has threatened.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 144 People Killed, 730 Injured in Powerful Quake, Government Says Urgent International Help Needed.

The Chinese Embassy in Guyana posted on Facebook on Friday that China has always “put China-Guyana Friendship first."

“We honor our commitment with concrete actions. As a matter of fact, China has participated fully at the biggest economic and social transformation in the history of Guyana. Facts and figures speak louder than anything else,” the embassy said.

Also Read | Earthquakes in South Asia: Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand, Kills More Than 150 People.

China cited its USD 1.4 billion in annual trade with Guyana and a string of major infrastructure projects that Chinese firms are undertaking, some secured by Chinese loans. These include the new Demerara Harbor Bridge, China-Guyana Joe Vieria Park, six regional hospitals and the East Coast Demerara road project.

After Rubio's visit to Guyana and meeting with Ali on Thursday, he traveled to Suriname where he joked at a news conference about the ruggedness of Guyana's airport road built with China's help.

“They don't do a bad job, they do a terrible job,” the US diplomat said of China's projects abroad. “We almost all got concussions.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)