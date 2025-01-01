New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): To facilitate foreigners travelling to China, the Chinese Embassy in India will extend the current visa fees reduction measures in effect last year until December 31, 2025, the Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fees for single entry is now Rs 2,900, while that of double entry is 4,400.

For six months' multiple entry, the fees is 5,900 and for 12 months or above multiple entry, the fee is Rs 8,800.

For group visa and official group visa, each applicant has to pay Rs 1,800.

The notification came as India and China developed broad consensus on the Line of Actual control.

The statement by MoD, as part of its year-end review, said that India and China are on the road to restore the ground situation in some areas along the LAC.

"India and China achieved a broad consensus to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC. Both countries have been holding talks at diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security," the statement read."Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on October 24, 2024, described the consensus as proof that continuous dialogue brings solutions," the statement added.

The statement said that the Indian Army had a "high state" of operational preparedness to ensure stability along the borders.

"The Indian Army (IA) maintained a high state of operational preparedness to ensure stability & dominance along all the frontiers including Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LC). Relentless counter terrorist operations were also carried out while constantly reviewing emerging and future threats to National security. Infrastructure development in border areas being one of the key imperatives of operational preparedness was given impetus in consonance with the 'Viksit Bharat Vision' of the Government," the statement read. (ANI)

