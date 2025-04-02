Beijing [China], April 2 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong expressed his optimism about the future of China-India relations as the two nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and believes the two nations will advance bilateral relations.

In the event titled, 'Riding the East Wind, Setting Sail Anew and Opening a New Chapter in China-India Relations' the Chinese envoy expressed great pleasure for the presence of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to join on the 'commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the establishement of China-India diplomatice relations.'

"Today, the leaders of China and India exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and seek ways for neighboring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit as well as common development," he said.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the meeting between the two leaders in Kazan was instrumental in laying out a roadmap for our bilateral relations returning to a stable, predictable and amicable path. Progress in our bilateral relations will contribute not only to global stability and prosperity but also to the emergence of a multi-polar world," he added.

Highlighting both nations' ability to navigate challenges and continue growing, he affirmed, "Over the past 75 years, despite weathering ups and downs, China-India relations have always surged forward like the Yangtze and the Ganges. One learns from the past in order to understand the future, and follows the right path to go far."

He also shared some pictures of the event on X and wrote, "Great pleasure to join Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri and friends from all walks of life to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of #China-India diplomatic relations."

"I firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of two leaders and with the joint efforts of two nations, China and India will advance bilateral relations on the track of sound and stable development, so as to contribute to world peace and prosperity," he added. (ANI)

