Beijing, Apr 29 (PTI) China's military on Thursday described as "completely inconsistent with the facts" the assertion of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to change the status quo in eastern Ladakh.

The remarks by the spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence came days after Gen Rawat said that India stood firm in preventing a change of status quo on the northern borders and the country proved it will not get pushed under any pressure.

"They tried to ensure that they can change the status quo by the use of disruptive technologies without using force...They thought that India, as a nation, will succumb to the pressures that they have been putting on us because of the technological advantage that they have," Gen Rawat said in his address at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on April 15, referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

"But, I think India stood firm on the northern borders and we have proven that we will not get pushed," he said at the virtual conference.

When sought China's response to Gen Rawat's remarks, China's defence ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian "rebutted" it during the monthly virtual press conference, the Chinese military's official website reported.

“Snr. Col. Wu responded at a regular press conference of the Ministry of National Defence on April 29 that the relevant remarks by the Indian side are completely inconsistent with the facts,” the report said.

“Regarding the situations in the western section of the China-India boundary, China has explained the ins and outs in detail, and the responsibility does not lie with China,” he said.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of China and India, the border defence troops of both sides have recently disengaged from contact in the Galwan Valley and Lake Pangong, and the situation in the border area has eased on the whole,” Wu said.

He said that earlier this month, China and India held the 11th round of Corps Commander-Level Meeting, exchanging views on issues of mutual concern and agreeing to continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels, according to the report.

Wu stressed that China's position on the China-India boundary issue is consistent and clear.

China hopes that the Indian side will cherish the hard-won situation, abide by the relevant agreements of the two countries, he said.

He said two militaries and the consensus reached in previous talks, and work with China to safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area, so as to bring the relations between the two countries and two militaries back to the track of healthy and stable development, the report stated.

India and China were locked in military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year but they have completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong Lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

