Beijing [China], February 7 (ANI): China's tennis star Peng Shuai has said she never accused anyone of sexual assault, retracting her earlier allegation that sparked global concern.

"I never said anyone sexually assaulted me," she told French sports magazine L'Equipe. "My private life should not be brought up in sports and politics," she added.

Last November, Peng Shuai wrote on the Chinese social media site Weibo that retired Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had forced her into having a sexual relationship with him.

Soon after, Peng disappeared from sight for weeks. Her statement was scrubbed from the internet. She first reappeared in public at dinner in videos released by state-run media last year and under circumstances unknown - walked back on her sexual assault complaint.

Following her latest interview, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said its president, Thomas Bach, had dinner with the Chinese tennis player in Beijing on Saturday. He was joined by the former Chair of the Athletes' Commission and IOC member Kirsty Coventry.

In a statement, the IOC said, "Peng Shuai informed the President that she would attend several events at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 over the coming days. Later that evening, she and Kirsty Coventry attended the mixed curling match between China and Norway."

During the dinner, the three spoke about their common experience as athletes at the Olympic Games, and Peng Shuai spoke of her disappointment at not being able to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"In this context, she also shared her intention to travel to Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and the IOC President invited her to Lausanne to visit the IOC and The Olympic Museum, to continue the conversation on their Olympic experiences. Peng Shuai accepted this invitation," the statement added.

The in-person meeting in Beijing followed a series of telephone conversations with Peng Shuai over the past few months, which started on 21 November with a call attended by the IOC President and the current Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, Emma Terho, who unfortunately could not take part in the meeting in Beijing. (ANI)

