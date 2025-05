Freeport (Texas), May 20 (AP) A chlorine leak at a Texas chemical plant on Tuesday prompted officials to ask residents in two Texas cities near the facility to shelter in place.

Chlorine gas was released around 9 a.m. from a plant in Freeport that is owned by Olin Corp., according to Brazosport CAER, an organisation that provides communication between residents and petrochemical industries in the area.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says He Will Cut Back on Political Campaign Spending After Heavily Backing Donald Trump in 2024 US Presidential Election.

Freeport is about 97 kilometers south of Houston.

Officials announced that the leak had been stopped around 9:45 a.m.

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

A request to shelter in place was issued shortly after the leak happened as a precaution for residents in Clute and Lake Jackson, officials said.

The shelter in place request was lifted around 10:40 a.m.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries due to the leak.

“The status of the chlorine leak has been contained and an all clear has been issued,” the Lake Jackson Police Department said on social media.

Clayton, Missouri-based Olin did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)