Dubai [UAE], March 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India N V Ramana visited the Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai on Friday.

Supreme Court Judges Justice L N Rao and Justice Hima Kohli accompanied him to the Darbar and paid obeisance.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin to Stop War in Ukraine.

CJI Ramana is on a visit to UAE which is his first official visit to the country.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Indian community in UAE at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, CJI said that India and UAE share a strong friendship and relationship, not only now, but historically.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 3 Killed in Shelling of Eastern Cities; Over 2 Million Ukrainian Refugees Entered Poland.

"One of the major reasons for strong ties between two nations is that Indians constitute one of the strongest ethnic groups. Nearly 3.5 million Indians are living here comprising 30 per cent of the total population. Indians have contributed to the development of UAE over the years," he said.

The event was also attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador for UAE among others.

Further, the CJI will be attending the fourth edition of the International Conference on 'Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation' to be held in Dubai on March 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)