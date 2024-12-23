Gilgit [PoGB], December 23 (ANI): The intensifying cutting of trees for firewood in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) is not only worsening the region's environmental challenges but is also contributing to a growing public health crisis. As locals struggle to stay warm during harsh winters, the region's forests are rapidly being depleted, exacerbating climate change and leading to a host of health risks.

"Gilgit-Baltistan is a cold area, and people rely on wood for warmth. Unfortunately, this is leading to the destruction of forests, and now glaciers are melting, temperatures are fluctuating dramatically, and the situation is getting worse. Deforestation is a serious issue that must be controlled immediately" said a resident.

Also Read | Christmas 2024: NASA's Parker Solar Probe Expected To Zoom Past 6.1 Million Kilometres From Sun on Christmas Eve.

The ongoing deforestation in PoGB is not only contributing to climate change but is also heightening the region's vulnerability to natural disasters. The removal of trees, which play a crucial role in stabilizing the soil, increases the risk of landslides, particularly in the steep, mountainous areas of the region.

"The cutting down of forests increases the risk of landslides, If we preserve the forests, they help protect the land. But cutting them down has serious negative consequences. The environment will deteriorate if we do not take immediate action" said another resident.

Also Read | Google Strongly Disagrees With US Department of Justice's Search Distribution Lawsuit, Files Remedies Proposal.

Another alarming issue exacerbated by deforestation is air pollution. In winter, many locals burn wood along with other materials, including plastic tyres, to stay warm. This practice creates thick smog, severely degrading air quality and leading to a rise in respiratory diseases, particularly asthma and other breathing problems.

Khadim Hussain, a resident of PoGB, said, "If people are burning plastic tyres or other plastic items along with wood, it harms their health and worsens the air quality." "Inside homes, this pollution causes respiratory illnesses, breathing difficulties, asthma, and even eye irritation. These health issues have been significantly increasing," he added.

As the region grapples with worsening deforestation, pollution, and public health risks, residents and environmental experts are urging the government to take urgent action. Without intervention, they warn, the situation will continue to worsen, leading to more severe environmental degradation and public health crises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)