Dubai [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Benjamin Diokn, Secretary of Finance of the Philippines, underscored the significance of COP28 to the world in general and the Philippines in particulate, which he said is "one of the most prone countries to the effects of climate change".

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Secretary Benjamin Diokn stressed the importance of climate finance as a major stepping stone. "The pledges made by many countries are a cause for optimism".

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Uncovers 800 Tunnels in Gaza Amid Ongoing Ground Offensive.

On the role of the Department of Finance in addressing climate change, he added that the Department chairs an action group to raise climate funding on both the external and internal levels. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)