Bogota [Colombia], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 9,310 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,603,807, health authorities said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 203 more deaths were reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 42,374, the authorities said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended the health emergency for COVID-19 until February 28, 2021, and adopted measures to help reactivate the economy. (ANI/Xinhua)

