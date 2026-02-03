London, February 3: A special court in Dhaka has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in prison and her niece, British Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq, to four years over a corruption case involving the illegal allocation of government land. The ruling, delivered on Monday, February 2, by Judge Md Rabiul Alam, marks the latest in a series of legal convictions against the ousted leader and her close relatives.

The case centers on the Purbachal New Town project, a government-led residential development near the capital. Prosecutors from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) successfully argued that Hasina used her official influence to secure six premium plots in the project's diplomatic zone for herself and her family. The court found that the beneficiaries were ineligible under existing regulations and that the land was obtained through political collusion and abuse of power. Bangladesh Awami League Will Not Be Able to Participate in the Upcoming Parliamentary Election, Says Press Secretary.

Who is Tulip Siddiq?

Tulip Siddiq is a prominent British politician and a member of the Labour Party, serving as the MP for Hampstead and Highgate since 2015. As the daughter of Sheikh Rehana and the niece of Sheikh Hasina, she is a member of Bangladesh’s founding political dynasty.

Siddiq previously served as the Economic Secretary to the Treasury in the United Kingdom, but she resigned from her ministerial post on January 14, 2025. Her resignation followed intense scrutiny regarding her ties to the then-recently ousted Bangladeshi regime and allegations that she had inadvertently misled the public about properties linked to her family. Proloy Chaki Dies: Bangladeshi Singer Passes Away in Custody at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Jail Officials Cite Serious Health Issues.

Details of the Convictions

Sheikh Hasina received a total of 10 years for two separate cases related to the Purbachal project, alongside a fine of 2 lakh taka (USD 1,700). Tulip Siddiq, who was tried in absentia, was handed a four-year sentence and a matching fine. Other family members, including Hasina’s nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq "Bobby" and niece Azmina Siddiq, were sentenced to seven years each.

The judge also convicted 18 other individuals, including former housing ministers and senior officials of the Rajuk authority, which oversees the land project. Only one of the accused was present in court to hear the verdict; the remaining defendants, including the former prime minister and her family, are currently living abroad.

The legal proceedings were initiated by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, which took power after Hasina fled to India in August 2024 following a student-led mass uprising. Since her ouster, Hasina has been sentenced to death in a separate trial for crimes against humanity and has received cumulative prison terms exceeding 30 years for various corruption charges.

