New Delhi [India] January 22 (ANI): Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a stand in defending the rights of Indian immigrants in the United States.

Surjewala also highlighted the contributions of over 20,000 Indian immigrants and expressed concerns over the government's silence on the deportation orders under President Donald Trump's administration.

Also Read | Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

Sharing a detailed post on X Surjewala said, "Dear Prime Minister Modi ji, Pls spare a few moments to watch Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde speaking the truth to President of United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump! Modi ji, please understand that immigrants are not interlopers or intruders or trespassers. Particularly, over 20,000 fellow Indian immigrants have gone to USA by sacrificing their scarce personal resources, family life and at times personal choices in search of jobs, personal growth and a better life. Our immigrants toil tirelessly in a foreign land giving their best... their risk taking capacity, huge guts and immeasurable determination to succeed, come what may, can not be described in words ..."

The post added, "We, as a nation, partially failed them when we didn't provide the same jobs, opportunities, respect and assimilation to them as the government and people. By silently bowing down and accepting the diktats of newly elected President of United States to extradite them, our Union Govt is failing them again and all of us as a nation."

Also Read | Stargate Project: USD 500 Billion AI Project From OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and Others Presents Golden Opportunity for India, Says Industry.

Drawing attention to India's "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and democratic principles, he called on the Prime Minister to uphold the values of equality, justice, and fraternity while protecting the dreams and aspirations of Indian citizens abroad.

"On one hand, you speak of our ancient wisdom enshrined in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and on the other hand, you, as PM, quietly fall in line in front of Mr. Donald Trump, without caring for the shattering of thousands of dreams and draining of hope. Do you forget that like India, USA is also founded upon the tenets of equality, liberty, justice and fraternity and the blanket deportation order of our fellow Indian immigrants negates its essence, spirit and core ideology," Surjewala said.

He added, "Do you forget the oath of the Constitution of India that you took to defend and protect every fellow Indian? If so, how can you shy away from speaking for over 20,000 fellow Indian immigrants?...So please, rise up and face the President of the United States and do not be scared of speaking the truth or defending our fellow immigrant Indians or their rights. If nothing else, please learn from Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and emulate her moral compass. Let it not matter that she is a christian (before your troll army unleashes their vitriolic for me urging you to emulate a person of different faith)."

https://x.com/rssurjewala/status/1882061226986901679

Notably, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, the leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, during her sermon for the inaugural service on Tuesday, looked directly at Trump and urged him to have mercy as the "vast majority of immigrants are not criminals," The New York Times reported.

She had said, "I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now." She stated, "There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."

"The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here," Bishop Budde added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)