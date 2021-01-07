Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Despite the extremely chaotic situation at the US Capitol on Wednesday following violent protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, lawmakers in both parties and chambers said that Congress will continue the work of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in the evening.

"I have faced violent hatred before. I was not deterred then, and I will not be deterred now. Tonight, Congress will continue the business of certifying the electoral college votes," House Majority Whip James Clyburn said in a tweet.

In the upper chamber, Senator Kevin Cramer said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also telling senators to expect the process to continue Wednesday night, reported The Hill.

"We're going to finish tonight. Everyone is committed to staying whatever it takes to get our job done," said Senator Joe Manchin.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed the decision, describing what happened at the Capitol as "a shameful assault" on democracy.

"Today's shameful assault on our democracy -- anointed at the highest level of government -- must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election," she tweeted.

A chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police, reported The Hill. Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The incident led to several condemnations of Trump for inciting the riots, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

CNN reported that the Sergeant-at-Arms later announced that the US Capitol building was secure, as the National Guard was called in to disperse the rioters.

The development comes as scores of Republicans had pledged to challenge the Electoral College's vote for Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session on Wednesday. (ANI)

