Peshawar, Jan 8 (PTI) Two convoys carrying relief goods, food and medical aid that had remained stranded for at least four days left for the strife-torn Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday.

One convoy had relief goods while the other had food supplies and medical aid, official sources said.

Almost 80 vehicles of the convoys had remained held up at Thall due to the closure of the Parachinar-Thall road following the gun attack in which Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was injured on January 4.

Two to three additional convoys of relief goods will be sent to Kurram district within a week, officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, the provincial government had imposed section 144 for two months in the violence-torn Kurram district to restore peace following the attack.

The Alizai and Bagan tribes on January 1 reached a peace agreement after sectarian clashes resulted in the killing of 133 people in the district between November 21 and December 2. The clashes had erupted as an aftermath of a lethal attack on passenger vans that killed 57 people near Parachinar.

Mehsud was injured in the firing on January 4 that took place during negotiations between the government officials and protestors, who had blocked the main road.

The DC, who had played a key role in restoration of peace in the restive region, was in the area to review arrangements for the aid convoy that was to take food and medical aid items to Kurram, ending the over 85 days of blockade of the main Peshawar-Sadda-Thall-Parachinar road.

The efforts to send essential food supplies and other goods to various parts of Kurram district faced setback after the attack that injured Mehsud and five others.

Peace committees were constituted days after the Kurram peace agreement between two warring sides, government officials said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Peace Committee assured the government of the safe passage of the convoy. It also promised compensation for the losses faced by the affected Bagan residents.

The Committee also assured the authorities of handing over the culprits involved in the attack on DC Kurram Mehsud.

Deputy Commissioner of Hangu, Gohar Zaman Wazir, late on Tuesday clarified that only vehicles loaded with perishable goods were sent back while most of the vehicles in the convoy remained in place.

The district administration said Section 144 had been imposed in Kurram but attributed the delay in convoy movement to an ongoing protest at the main road in Lower Kurram's Mandori area.

