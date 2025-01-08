Washington, January 8: President-elect Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to call off Friday's sentencing in his hush money case in New York. Trump's lawyers turned to the nation's highest court Wednesday after New York courts refused to do postpone the sentencing by Juan M Merchan, the judge who presided over Trump's trial and conviction last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Hush Money Case: New York Appeals Court Denies US President-Elect Donald Trump's Request to Postpone Sentencing.

Merchan has indicated he will not impose jail time, fines or probation. Trump's attorneys have pointed to the Supreme Court's ruling giving him broad immunity from criminal prosecution as they tried to have his New York conviction tossed out. While that opinion came in a different case, Trump's lawyers say it means some of the evidence used against him in his hush money trial should have been shielded by presidential immunity. Merchan has disagreed.

