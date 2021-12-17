Miranshah [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): A cop was killed and three injured in Pakistan's North Waziristan when terrorists attacked Pakistan's Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Thursday.

A police constable was killed and two cops and a soldier sustained injuries when terrorists opened fire on the office of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and three security check-posts in Hamzuni area late night in North Waziristan tribal district, according to News International.

Also Read | Russia Lays out Security Demands and Calls for ‘clean Sheet’ in Ties with West – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the PTCL office in Danday Saidgi area in Ghulam Khan tehsil early on Thursday.

Further, as a result, Saddar Jan, a cop guarding the PTCL office was killed while two other policemen sustained injuries. The names of injured policemen could not be ascertained. (ANI)

Also Read | Millipede With 1,306 Legs, Discovered in Australia, is The World's Leggiest Creature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)