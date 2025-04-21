Vienna [Austria], April 21 (ANI/WAM): A total of 2,004 companies in Austria filed for bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2025, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

According to updated figures, the financial liabilities of bankrupt companies during the first three months of the year reached approximately EUR 19 billion. Around 25,000 jobs have been affected, highlighting growing concerns over Austria's economic outlook.

The latest statistics confirm a continued wave of corporate insolvencies, with data from the creditor protection association showing a 22 per cent year-on-year increase, recording 6,700 cases in Q1 2025. These bankruptcies have resulted in a total of EUR 19 billion in outstanding liabilities. (ANI/WAM)

