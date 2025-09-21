Gilgit [PoGB] September 21 (ANI): The President of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, has raised serious concerns over the ongoing neglect of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) in a press conference held at Gilgit Press Club, calling for immediate and comprehensive reforms in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development.

Speaking after a recent week-long visit to the region, he emphasised that much work remains to be done.

Also Read | US Mass Shooting: One Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at New Hampshire Country Club, Suspect in Custody.

In a video shared by Markhor Times on Facebook, he pointed out that despite being a crucial part of the Kashmir issue, PoGB continues to lag in basic services. The education system is in poor condition, with limited institutions and substandard facilities.

Technical education, especially for the region's youth, who make up 70 per cent of the population, is severely lacking. He stated the absence of a medical college, a functioning cardiac centre, and insufficient dialysis and cancer treatment facilities, describing the health infrastructure as inadequate for the region's 2.5 million people.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Meet US President Donald Trump at UNGA, Push Tougher Sanctions As Moscow Ramps Up Attacks.

He also criticised the mismanagement of development funds and highlighted corruption in project implementation, using Astore's beautification project as an example.

Though crores of rupees were allocated, he observed no visible improvements. Stating PoGB's vast natural resources, including forests, minerals, and the potential to generate over 18,000 MW of electricity, he argued that with proper, corruption-free investment, the region could not only become energy self-sufficient but also boost Pakistan's national income significantly.

The president advocated for tax-free trade with China via the Sost border, given the disputed status of the region. He condemned anti-Pakistan slogans and urged the separation of foreign-backed elements from genuine local grievances.

He further called for prioritising the PoGB segment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Expressway, to improve connectivity and create job opportunities. He criticised the quality of subsidised flour and urged authorities to ensure better standards for the region's residents. He urged the federal and regional governments, political leaders, and media to work together in realising the untapped potential of PoGB and to address its long-standing issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)