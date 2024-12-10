Lusaka, Dec 10 (AP) Zambia's Constitutional Court ruled Tuesday that former President Edgar Lungu was barred from contesting an election in 2026 because he has already served the maximum two terms.

The crux of the ruling was that Lungu's period as president between 2015 and 2016 after Michael Sata died in office counted as a full term. Lungu then won an election for a second term from 2016 to 2021.

Lungu announced a comeback to politics last year and aimed to challenge current President Hakainde Hichilema in the next general election.

The rivalry between the two meant the court case gained widespread attention in Zambia and the ruling was broadcast live on state television and radio. The southern African nation of around 20 million people is among the world's top 10 producers of copper. (AP)

