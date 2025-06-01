London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) took a train from Coventry to London to beat arduous motorway travel after PDSL Knowledge Centre inauguration, calling the ride a 'good one'.

Rao said on Saturday that the ride was a better way to beat the motorway traffic. The train journey from Coventry to London typically takes around 1 hour and 34 minutes, with the fastest journeys taking just 56 minutes. The distance between Coventry and London is 85 miles (137 km).

In a post on X, he said, "Coventry to London on the train After the PDSL Knowledge Centre inauguration, it seemed like a better idea to get on a train to beat the Motorway traffic. Short ride but was a good one."

Rao inaugurated a new facility of PDSL (Pragmatic Design Solution Limited) on May 30 at Warwick, Coventry, UK.

The BRS Party said in a post on X, "BRS Working President and Former Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a new facility of P.D.S.L(Pragmatic Design Solution Limited) on May 30th at Warwick, Coventry, U.K. Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) is a UK based engineering services company that supports leading automotive companies such as McLaren, Aston Martin, Jaguar and Land rover."

"Kranthi Puppala, Director, PDSL, had extended an invitation to BRS Working President to inaugurate their facility. Speaking on the occasion, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao congratulated the entire family of PDSL for their new facility that he called an "impressive collaboration between university and industry"."

Rao (KTR) participated in India Week 2025, an international forum organised by Bridge India. He delivered the keynote address on Friday, highlighting Telangana's governance model during the nine-year BRS tenure, focusing on innovation-driven development and inclusive growth.

He also informed that the theme of his talk at the India Week Conference was 'Why Telangana Matters'.

Taking to social media, X, KT Rama Rao wrote, "Why Telangana Matters" was the theme of my talk at the India Week Conference held by@BridgeIndiaOrgat London, UK. I narrated the story of how a young state like Telangana, under the visionary leadership of Former Chief Minister KCR Garu, has become a model for rapid and balanced development. From rural rejuvenation to urban infrastructure, from IT to agriculture, Telangana proved that with the right leadership and political will, transformation is possible." (ANI)

