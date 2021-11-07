Hanoi [Vietnam], November 7 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The world had recorded 250.2 million COVID-19 infections as of 4 pm on Sunday, including more than 5 million deaths, according to worldometers.com.

The US is the hardest hit country with 47.3 million infections and 775,000 deaths. India ranked second with more than 34.3 million cases and 460,787 deaths, followed by Brazil with 21.8 million infections and 609,417 deaths.

China will continue to implement strict COVID-19 control measures and a "zero tolerance" policy, a senior official of China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

He said China's strict policy is prompt to the current conditions in the country and scientific philosophy behind pandemic prevention and control. In the past weeks, China had reported 918 cases in 44 cities across 20 provinces with viral chains linked back to multiple imported sources which are unrelated to each other.

On Sunday, China recorded 55 new cases, including 40 cases of community transmission.

The rate of COVID-19 infection among kids is rising in Russia, said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko during a working trip to Russia's Ryazan Region on Saturday. He said that a Sputnik V-based vaccine has been developed for protecting children, with its expertise nearing completion now. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

