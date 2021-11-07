Islamabad, November 7: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday, local media reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor of the moderate quake had a depth of 120 kilometres and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, ARY News reported. Earthquake in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Dials CM Bhupendra Patel To Take Stock of Situation Post-Earthquake Near Dwarka.

There were no reports of losses of life and property, in the earthquake.

