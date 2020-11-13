Tokyo [Japan], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan has registered a new single-day record of 1,685 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 116,220, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the authorities.

The previous record of 1,634 new cases was confirmed a day ago. NHK's cumulative tally includes 712 cases related to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by nine over the given period and reached 1,895.

The broadcaster also reported, citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, that the Japanese capital confirmed 374 new cases, bringing the city's total to over 34,000. Tokyo is registering over 300 cases for the third day in a raw.

To date, Japan has registered over more than 101,000 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

