Islamabad, [Pakistan] November 28 (ANI): Amid the global threat of a new COVID variant 'Omnicron', Pakistan has reported over 303 COVID-19 cases and five more people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll to 28,709.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), coronavirus has claimed five more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,709.

Also Read | Earthquake in Peru: Quake of 5.1-Magnitude Hits Near Callao.

"Statistics 28 Nov 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,979 Positive Cases: 303 Positivity %: 0.81% Deaths : 5 Patients on Critical Care: 946," NCOC tweeted.

A total of 36,979 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 303 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.81 per cent.

Also Read | Omicron Variant: Pakistan Bans Travel From South Africa, Hong Kong After New Variant of COVID-19 Discovered.

At present, 946 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

On Saturday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced that the NCOC decided to place the ban on seven countries amid fears of new Covid variant Omicron spreading more speedily than ever, and he stressed the urgency to vaccinate against the virus for everyone above 12 years of age, according to ARY News.

The emergence of a new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older, Asad Umar had said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter following NCOC decision to put back in place the travel restrictions, the federal minister had stressed how the new variant is causing ripples of worry globally.

"Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued to restrict travel from 6 south African countries and Hong Kong," he said, according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)