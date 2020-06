World News | Cristobal Remnants Bring Thunderstorms, Flooding to Midwest

World. (File Image)

Milwaukee, Jun 10 (AP) The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal were moving out of the Midwest on Wednesday and into Canada, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.

High winds brought down trees and left thousands without power in Wisconsin and Illinois. In rural Iroquois County, south of Chicago, a brief tornado was reported late Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. No injuries were reported.

The weather service issued a gale warning through Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan because of the possibility of strong winds creating waves of 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3.1 meters). Forecasters warned boaters, swimmers and paddlers to stay out of the water.

Scattered severe thunderstorms were possible Wednesday from Ohio and Michigan into parts of the Northeast, forecasters said.

In western Wisconsin, the rain from remnants of Cristobal washed out portions of some roads. Heavy rain also hit Missouri and Iowa on Tuesday, filling creeks and causing scattered flooding.

Cristobal's remnants moved into the Midwest after lashing the South. The storm weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida. (AP)

