Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): Zener Caro, Cuba's Ambassador to Pakistan expressed his grudge against Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal's "disrespectful" remarks about his nation, forcing the latter to explain his position on the issue.

According to Express Tribune, this move comes after Iqbal on Sunday, said Pakistan wanted to become a strong country for which it needed a strong economy at the global level, adding that he did not want Pakistan to turn into Cuba or North Korea.

Also Read | Pakistan Blast: 3 Chinese, 1 Other Killed After Explosion Inside Campus of University of Karachi.

In a response to Iqbal's comments, Ambassador Caro tweeted: "Fortunately, Minister Ahsan Iqbal's disrespectful mention of Cuba in his press conference in Lahore does not represent and has nothing to do with Pakistanis' true respect and deep affection for Cuba."

Following the ambassador's tweet, Iqbal clarified on Twitter that his remarks were "only in the context of foreign policy".

Also Read | IMF Urges Sri Lanka To Tighten Monetary Policy To Overcome Ongoing Debt Crisis.

He said: "We have deep respect for the people of Cuba and deep affectionate relations with Cuba," The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)