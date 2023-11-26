Freetown (Sierra Leone), Nov 26 (AP) Several gunmen attacked major detention centres in the Sierra Leonean capital city on Sunday and freed or abducted inmates, moments after targeting the country's main military barracks, a government spokesman said.

The detention centres, including the Pademba Road Prisons - holding more than 2,000 inmates - were attacked just as security forces fought to restore calm during sustained shootouts at the military barracks, according to Information Minister Chernor Bah.

“The prisons were overrun (and) some prisoners were abducted by the assailants while many others were released,” Bah said. Security forces managed to “push back” the assailants to the outskirts of the city where fighting continues, he added.

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio earlier declared a nationwide curfew in response to the attacks. (AP)

