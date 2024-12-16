Prague [Czech Republic], December 16 (ANI): On December 12, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech Chamber of Deputies adopted a resolution addressing the People's Republic of China's (PRC) misinterpretation of United Nations Resolution 2758 and reaffirming support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations, an official press release by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) stated.

The resolution, which received strong cross-party backing, was led by IPAC Czechia Co-Chair Rep. Eva Decroix, with support from committee members Hayato Okamura MP and Helena Langsadlova MP.

The resolution directly challenges Beijing's use of UN Resolution 2758 to justify its sovereignty claim over Taiwan, rejecting what it describes as a distortion of the resolution's original intent.

It also condemns China's increasing military provocations in the Taiwan Strait, urging the European Union and its member states to support Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organisations, stated the press release.

This move by the Czech Chamber of Deputies is the sixth parliamentary motion passed under the International Parliamentary Alliance on China's (IPAC) "Initiative 2758." IPAC's Initiative 2758, aimed at challenging China's narrative and boosting Taiwan's presence in global forums, was endorsed by over 50 members during a meeting in Taipei this July, with Rep. Eva Decroix among the signatories.

The resolution adds to similar motions passed by other countries and regions, including Australia, the Netherlands, the EU, Canada, and the United Kingdom, all of which have expressed support for Taiwan.

Reflecting on the resolution's passage, IPAC Czech Chairman Rep. Eva Decroix stated, "This resolution sends a clear message: Taiwan's security is integral to upholding a rules-based international system. PRC's military provocations and its attempts to misinterpret UN resolutions to suit its narrative must be called out, and I am proud that the Czech Parliament took a stand on this issue today."

Beijing has long maintained its goal of reunification with Taiwan, employing diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan continues to maintain its independence, supported by a significant portion of its population. (ANI)

