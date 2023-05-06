Lhasa [Tibet], May 6 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has written to King Charles III to offer his congratulations on the occasion of his coronation.

In his message Dalai Lama said: "May Your Majesty live long, and the people of the United Kingdom enjoy happiness and prosperity."

"Having been privileged to enjoy your friendship for many years, I am confident that you will continue to accomplish this great responsibility with kindness and affection, dedicated to the service of others," Dalai Lama said in his letter.

According to an official statement, the Tibetan spiritual further said: "Today, the international community is going through very challenging times. I believe we must make concerted efforts to achieve a more compassionate, peaceful world by resolving problems like the gap between rich and poor and protecting the natural environment of this planet that is our only home, in the spirit of the oneness of humanity."

His Holiness concluded his letter: "I wish you every success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the British people and contributing to the creation of a more peaceful world, free of violent conflict", according to official information.

The enthronement ceremony of King Charles III as the 40th monarch will be a historical moment for Britain. The ceremony will be attended by numerous celebrities, a few of whom will also perform at the follow-up coronation concert on May 7. The star-studded ceremony has an exciting lineup.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday, during his two-day visit to the United Kingdom, met King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States and other world leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Dhankhar interacted with Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, during the reception by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Vice President also joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London. He exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused.

King Charles III's coronation is going to bring a seachange in the UK and across Commonwealth realms, prominent being National Anthem, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports to name a few.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Charles III instantly became King. However, officially he will be crowned on May 6, eight months after he ascended to the throne. (ANI)

