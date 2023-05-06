Delhi, May 06: An Ex-KGB agent has warned that world is facing 'dangerous times' and Russia's poorly maintained nuclear arsenal could spark WW3. Sleeper agent Jack Barsky, who spent a decade spying on the US during the cold war, issued the stark warning.

The 73-year-old Barsky said the world is facing “dangerous times” and likened today's situation to the Cold War, reported Dailystar. Barsky further claimed that during the cold war the world came just one decision away from Armageddon on several instances. World War 3 Fears Intensify as Report Says US Allies Preparing for Possibility of War Over Taiwan.

Barsky has said that with Russia’s nuclear arsenal now ageing due to being poorly maintained the danger of an incident that could spiral into World War 3 is increasing. He further said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was Vladimir Putin’s biggest mistake of his life and was based on dodgy intelligence or willful ignorance. Kremlin Drone Attacks: Russia Claims US Behind Attack, Says 'Such Decisions Taken in Washington DC, Not Kyiv'.

This comes as tensions have risen between Moscow and Ukraine after an apparent drone strike on the Kremlin on Wednesday. Videos showed a flying object exploding in flames above the fortress in central Moscow - where the president has his office and an apartment.

Russia claimed that US was behind the attack. Barksy further said that Putin’s threats about going nuclear are just bluster meant to intimidate. However, when tensions are high, the possibility of an accidental launch increases.

Moscow has already ordered the evacuation of families with children and the elderly from areas in southern Ukraine that are held by Russia. The evacuation is due to the increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side, which has intensified in recent days.

