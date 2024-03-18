Dubai [UAE], March 18 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the return of the 6th edition of Manarat Al Saadiyat community event, Ramadan Arcade, set to take place on 21st - 31st March from 21:00 to 2:00.

Ramadan Arcade became the go-to event for many of Abu Dhabi's youth and residents, embracing the spirit of community and togetherness during the holy month. It offers diverse elements of art, culture and entertainment to offer an enriching and memorable experience.

For the first time this year, Ramadan Arcade will introduce a ladies-only experience by The Pink Majlis Community that will be hosting a variety of workshops and gaming tournaments.

The event's main stages will showcase a diverse array of musical performances, including daily sessions and a special Ramadan concert by Bait Al Oud. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a traditional Malid performance and a series of instrumental showcases presented by The Fridge Entertainment. A captivating performance titled 'Majeediyat' a series of instrumental reinterpretations of Abdul Majeed Abdallah's renewed songs directed by Rowdha Al Sayegh along with Musician and Qanun Player Odai Al-Suliman. Popular Arab comedians will add humour to the event during a comedy night hosted by 808 Entertainment, featuring comedians Mina Liccione, Ali Al Sayed, Abz Ali, and Abdullah Al Qassab.

Abu Dhabi Gaming will introduce exclusive Emirati-made board games for visitors of Ramadan Arcade, along with VR stations by Pixoul Gaming. Additionally, there will be a selection of classic arcades and board games, as well as the Arcade's renowned FIFA and Carom tournaments.

The Arcade will feature as well an interactive photobooth by Concept. Abd, offering visitors a chance to capture Instagram-worthy moments. Additionally, a collective of emerging local artists will be joining us this year hosting workshops and showcasing their upcoming projects under their studio 'Studio Untitled', providing attendees with a glimpse into the vibrant creativity of our community.

Five local artists - Adham Al Saiari, Shama Al Hamed, Wadeema Al Hamadi, Maryam Al Zaabi and Safeya Alblooshi - will exhibit interactive art installations displayed across the Arcade. Each installation will celebrate the themes of community, traditions and culture through their unique takes. (ANI/WAM)

