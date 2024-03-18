Washington, March 18: President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday, their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war, according to the White House. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Death Toll Mounts to 31,645 Following Israel’s Counter-Operations Inside the Gaza Strip, Says Ministry

The call comes after Republicans in Washington and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticised Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections. They accused the Democratic leader of breaking the unwritten rule against interfering in a close ally's electoral politics.

Biden hasn't endorsed Schumer's call for election but said he thought he gave a “good speech” that reflected the concerns of many Americans.

