London [UK], May 10 (ANI): Following the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan on Saturday amid tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged both sides to sustain this and emphasised that "de-escalation is in everybody's interest."

Sharing a post on X, Lammy wrote, "Today's ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody's interest."

Lammy said earlier that he held talks with EAM S Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and emphasised the need for dialogue for a "sustainable ceasefire."

"Last night's military activity between India and Pakistan is a serious concern. Speaking today to @DrSJaishankar and @MIshaqDar50. I was clear that conflict is in nobody's interest. There needs to be a dialogue that leads to a swift and sustainable ceasefire," Lammy wrote on X.

Earlier, the United States applauded India and Pakistan's decision to cease hostilities, with Vice President JD Vance praising the diplomatic efforts behind the breakthrough.

In a post on X, Vance stated, "Great work from the President's team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire."

The Vice President's remarks came in response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement. Rubio provided details of the US-led diplomatic engagement that led to the stoppage of all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air.

"Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," Rubio posted.

Rubio further confirmed that the two countries also consented to begin talks on a broader set of issues at a neutral site.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he added, directly acknowledging the leadership of both nations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Claiming that US mediation played a key role, US President Donald Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing "common sense and great intelligence" to de-escalate the crisis.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

