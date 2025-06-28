Bogota, Jun 28 (AP) The number of people killed in a landslide this week in northwest Colombia has risen to 22, with eight still missing, according to authorities.

Crews on Saturday were still looking for victims in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city, and the nearby city of Bello.

Also Read | US Senate Reduces Remittance Tax to 1% From 3.5% in Relief for NRIs.

The landslide occurred early Tuesday following heavy rains. It unleashed mud and debris on crowded neighbourhoods, enveloping dozens of homes and leaving hundreds homeless.

Landslides are common in that region, especially during the rainy season from April to November. (AP)

Also Read | Elon Musk Responds to Question on Jobs Cannot Be Automated by AI, Says 'There Will Be a Premium for Human Experiences'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)