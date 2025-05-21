Washington, May 21 (AP) Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 from Qatar for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department will “work to ensure proper security measures” on the aircraft to make it safe for use by the president. He said the plane was accepted “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations”.

Trump was asked about the move Wednesday while he was in the Oval Office with South Africa's president and said, “They are giving the United States Air Force a jet.” (AP)

