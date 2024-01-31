Warsaw (Poland), Jan 31 (AP) King Frederik X of Denmark began his first trip abroad as monarch Wednesday with a three-day visit to Poland that is focused on promoting his country's businesses and climate policies.

Frederik, who was proclaimed king on January 14, received a red-carpet welcome at the presidential palace in Warsaw, where he was greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda and an honor guard.

Danish monarchs traditionally have travelled to another Scandinavian country first, but Frederik's visit to Poland was planned before his mother, Queen Margrethe II, announced her surprise abdication in a New Year's Eve address.

The king's trip therefore was not being treated as a state visit. He arrived without his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary.

Later Wednesday, Frederik is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorial for soldiers who died defending Poland. His itinerary also includes visits to the two houses of parliament, the Sejm and the Senate, and a luncheon and a dinner at the Royal Palace in Warsaw alongside Duda.

Denmark's foreign minister, defense minister and minister for climate, energy and utilities are accompanying the king, and Danish business representatives were expected to attend the dinner.

On Thursday, Frederik plans to watch a signing agreement for a project designed to collect and reuse excess heat from the Warsaw metro by sending it into the city's district heating system.

Denmark prides itself on its commitment to renewable energy. The small Scandinavian country claims that more than 50 per cent of its electricity is supplied by wind and solar power. However, the most widely used renewable energy source in Denmark is bio-energy. (AP)

