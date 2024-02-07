Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lancaster, Feb 7 (AP) A man armed with two machetes was fatally shot inside a Southern California supermarket after he charged at sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at about 9:30 am at an Albertsons supermarket in Lancaster, a high desert community north of Los Angeles.

Also Read | Sebastian Pinera Dead: Chile’s Ex-President Dies in Helicopter Crash.

The man reportedly had confronted people in the store when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.

They tried to subdue him using stun guns and other methods before he charged them and was shot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Can’t Take Oath as Rajya Sabha MP as Steps Required Not Fulfilled, Say Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 7, 2024.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

The man had earlier been seen armed with a machete and threatening a clerk at a nearby gas station, authorities said.

Two machetes were found at the scene. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)