Takhar [Afghanistan], October 21 (ANI): Clashes broke out between the Taliban and the security forces in Takhar in northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday night, which killed Takhar's deputy police chief, Raz Mohammad Doorandish, and "several security guards", local officials said.

The fighting began with Taliban attacks on security forces in Baharak district, according to local officials, TOLOnews reported.

Officials added that the Taliban has also endured massive casualties though no exact information is available.

According to a source, the number of security force members who were killed or are missing is large.

"Around 60 security force members were sent on an operation in Baharak district to clear the insurgents, but the bodies of 12 of them were wounded while 48 other security forces still missing," the source added.

As per TOLOnews, yhe local official has not yet commented on the number of casualties of the security forces.

The Taliban is yet to comment on the clashes. (ANI)

