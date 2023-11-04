New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Gujarat is all set to host a significant diplomatic event as India and Australia come together for the 1st Australia India Education and Skills Council (AIESC), according to sources from the Ministry of Education.

The council aims to foster collaboration in the fields of education and skill development between the two nations.

Minister for Education in the Government of Australia, Jason Clare has been invited to Gandhinagar from November 6 to 7, 2023 for this event. The invitation was extended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A key highlight of the event is the bilateral meeting between the two ministers scheduled for November 6, 2023, from 09:30 am to 10:30 am at IIT Gandhinagar.

During this meeting, Pradhan will engage with his Australian counterpart to discuss various aspects of education and skill development cooperation.

Following the bilateral meeting, the inaugural session of the 1st AIESC will commence on the same day, from 10:45 am to 12:15 pm, also at IIT Gandhinagar. This event will see the joint chairmanship of Pradhan and Clare; and Minister for Skills and Training in the Government of Australia, Brendan O'Connor, who will join virtually. The aim of this meeting is to provide a platform for academic and skill experts to discuss shared priorities, with the ultimate goal of shaping the future of education and skilling in both nations.

As an essential component of this event, a Joint Ministerial press conference will be held to share the outcomes of the 1st AIESC meeting and other significant announcements.

In addition to these key meetings, various events have been planned during the two-day visit, including visits to Australian university campuses in Gift City and Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

Clare was last in India from February 28 to March 4, when he led an Australian delegation, to foster India-Australia relations in the field of education. Then, Pradhan and his Australian counterpart participated in student engagement programmes at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi. (ANI)

