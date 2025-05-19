Taipei [Taiwan], May 19 (ANI): As China continues to block Taiwan's participation in international forums, Taiwan's diplomatic allies reaffirmed their support on Sunday for the island's inclusion in global organisations, particularly the World Health Assembly (WHA), as reported by Taiwan News.

The expressions of support came during a customary diplomatic reception hosted by Taiwan on the eve of the 78th WHA, CNA reported.

A total of 11 of Taiwan's diplomatic allies backed its participation in the WHA and other international bodies. The only exception among the group was the Vatican, which did not issue a statement.

According to CNA, several representatives from countries that do not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan also attended the reception, signalling a broader interest in Taiwan's international engagement.

Haiti Health Minister Bertrand Sinal reaffirmed his country's consistent support for Taiwan's global presence. He highlighted that a recent Haitian public health delegation was "impressed by Taiwan's advanced digital health technology" during a visit, reported Taiwan News.

Sinal emphasised that the partnership between Haiti and Taiwan rests on "shared values of self-determination, mutual respect, solidarity, and loyalty."

Sinal's comments followed Haiti's recent participation in the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing, a move that had raised questions about its diplomatic balancing. However, Sinal's remarks at the Taiwan reception made clear that Haiti's support for Taiwan remains firm.

Palau Vice President Raynold Oilouch also praised Taiwan's contributions to his nation's health infrastructure. He stated that Palau will "continue to do everything it can at every WHA to ensure that Taiwan has its 'rightful place' at the table." His remarks reflected ongoing advocacy by Pacific allies for Taiwan's global visibility and participation.

Separately, European lawmakers from the Formosa Club in Europe wrote a joint letter on Friday to World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in support of Taiwan's inclusion in the WHA, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan has dispatched a delegation led by Health and Welfare Minister Chiu Tai-yuan to attend sideline meetings and promote its cause during the assembly, which begins Monday. (ANI)

