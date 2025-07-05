Doha [Qatar], July 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Interior announced that significant commitments were made on drug control, addiction treatment, and alternative livelihoods during the recent two-day Doha meeting, Tolo News reported.

The summit, attended by 29 countries and international organizations, focused on collaborative efforts and practical strategies to address Afghanistan's narcotics challenges.

According to Abdul Mateen Qane, spokesperson for the ministry, the discussions attended by representatives from 29 countries and international organizations focused on joint cooperation and practical solutions.

The Islamic Emirate has described the meeting as a step toward positive engagement with the international community.

Qane stated: "Key issues were discussed, with particular focus on three areas: first, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, which are being conducted legally under the directive of the Islamic Emirate's leader; second, the provision of alternative livelihoods; and third, the treatment of drug addicts."

Experts believe that global engagement in expanding economic relations, encouraging investment, resolving traders' challenges abroad, and launching infrastructure projects were also among the key topics addressed in the meeting, Tolo News reported.

Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister for Policy at the Ministry of Economy, said: "The Doha meeting is considered a success for Afghanistan and its people. Representatives from 25 countries attended the summit and expressed support for strengthening Afghanistan's private sector and promoting small and medium-sized enterprises. The Islamic Emirate's anti-drug efforts were also praised."

Salim Paigir, a political affairs analyst, said: "All resolutions from the Doha meeting must be implemented. If the international community wants to eradicate drugs in Afghanistan, they must support farmers, assist security forces, and invest so that both we and the world can be saved from this harmful phenomenon."

This comes as the Doha Process meeting, led by UNAMA and hosted by Qatar, was attended by representatives of 29 countries and international organizations, including the Islamic Emirate, Tolo News noted.

According to TOLO News, UNAMA described the meetings as a platform to evaluate progress made and to discuss actionable future steps. Delegations from the Afghan Ministries of Economy, Commerce, Public Health, Agriculture, Interior, and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Central Bank, participated to present practical solutions to pressing issues.

On the sidelines of the main talks, an informal session was also held, where special envoys and ambassadors from Pakistan, China, and Russia gathered to discuss Afghanistan's current situation. They reaffirmed a joint commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and long-term stability. (ANI)

