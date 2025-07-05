Fact Check: Did Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Say Pakistan's Electronic Warfare and C4 Intelligence Capability Surprised Them During Operation Sindoor? PIB Debunks Fake Statements Attributed to India's Military General

Mumbai, July 5: Pakistani social media accounts are claiming that the Deputy Chief of Army Staff of India, Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, said that Pakistan used Chinese Technology, which played a big role in defeating India. The so-called Pakistani propaganda accounts further alleged that Lt Gen Rahul Singh also said that Pakistan's electronic warfare and C4 intelligence capability surprised them during Operation Sindoor. "Chinese technology played a big role in defeating India," the social media accounts alleged, citing the top military general. Scroll below to know the truth about the alleged claims.

The claims surfaced online after a news channel made them on X (formerly Twitter). In its post, the news channel, identified as "The Daily CPEC," said that a top Indian military general said Pakistan's electronic warfare and C4 intelligence capability surprised them. "Indian general said Pakistan used Chinese Technology that played a big role in defeating India," another post by The Daily CPEC read. However, this is not the complete truth. Fact Check: Was PM Narendra Modi Served Mutton Biryani at Dinner Hosted by Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Digitally-Manipulated Image Circulated To Spread Fake News.

Pakistan's Electronic Warfare and C4 Intelligence Capability Surprised India, Claim Pakistani Accounts Citing India's Military General

The alleged claim shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts. (Photo credits: X/@TheDailyCPEC)

Pakistani Accounts' Claim Attributed to Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Are Fake

A fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the alleged claims are fake. Debunking the fake news, PIB said that the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, has made no such statement. PIB also termed the alleged statements attributed to Lt Gen Rahul R Singh as "fabricated claims by Pakistani propaganda accounts". Furthermore, PIB shared Lt Gen Rahul R Singh's actual statement. So the claims that Pakistan's electronic warfare and C4 intelligence capability surprised India are fake. Also, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, did not make both statements.

PIB Says Claims Made by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Are Fake

Pakistani propaganda accounts are claiming that Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh has said "Pakistan's electronic warfare and C4 intelligence capability truly surprised us, and the Chinese technology played a big role in defeating India".#PIBFactCheck ✅ These… pic.twitter.com/gOsG3VsNaD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 5, 2025

Lt Gen Rahul Singh made the statement while speaking at the "New Age Military Technologies" event organised by the FICCI on Friday, July 4. In the video, he is heard saying that "81 per cent of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese". Singh also said that China was providing all possible support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor. Is July 05 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 1st Saturday Falling on 5th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

He further said that India faced "three adversaries" during Operation Sindoor, with Pakistan being on the front and China providing all possible support to them. He also went on to mention Turkey, which supported Pakistan since Operation Sindoor.

Fact check

Claim : Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, said that Pakistan's electronic warfare and C4 intelligence capability surprised them during Operation Sindoor Conclusion : The claims are fake. Lt Gen Rahul R Singh did not make any such statements Full of Trash Clean

