Austin, Oct 15 (AP) The Biden administration said Friday it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court its attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

The move by the Justice Department comes after an appeals court on Thursday night left in place the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. That is before some women know they are pregnant.

Also Read | US Allows Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers To Enter the Country From November 8.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse that decision.

The Texas law is the nation's biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years. Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect but did so without ruling on whether it is constitutional. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan's New Social Media Rules Give More Powers to Govt, Companies To Be Fined Up to Rs 500 Million for Violations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)