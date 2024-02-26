New York, Feb 26 (AP) Donald Trump has appealed his USD 454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge's finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.

The former president's lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state's mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's February 16 verdict in Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit.

Also Read | Pakistan President Arif Alvi Rejects Summary To Summon National Assembly Session.

Trump's lawyers wrote in court papers that they're asking the appeals court to decide whether Engoron “committed errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion and or his jurisdiction.(AP)

Also Read | UK Shocker: Sri-Lankan Origin 16-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed By Nigerian Scammer Over Nude Photos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)