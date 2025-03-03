Berlin, Mar 3 (AP) Police in Germany say a driver rammed a car into a crowd Monday in the city of Mannheim, and two people were killed and several others injured.

A suspect is in custody, State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl told German news agency dpa.

Police would not immediately characterize the incident as an attack. Cars have been used as deadly weapons in acts of violence in recent months in Germany.

The driver is a 40-year-old German from the nearby state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Strobl said. (AP)

