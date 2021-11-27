New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Underlining the serious threat posed by drug trafficking from Afghanistan, the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) have noted concerns regarding the dramatic change in the situation in the troubled country and expressed determination to counter the spread of illicit drug trafficking which poses provides funding for terrorist organizations.

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China met virtually on Friday and discussed a wide range of issues including Afghanistan, COVID-19, climate change.

"The Ministers emphasized the importance of the three international drug control conventions and other relevant legal instruments which form the edifice of the drug control system. They reiterated their firm resolve to address the world drug problem, on a basis of common and shared responsibility," the ministers said in a joint statement.

"The Ministers expressed their determination to counter the spread of illicit drug trafficking in opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond, which poses a serious threat to regional security and stability and provides funding for terrorist organizations," it added.

They also exchanged views on further strengthening the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral cooperation and also discussed various regional and international issues of importance. The ministers advocated a peaceful, secure, united, sovereign, stable and prosperous inclusive Afghanistan that exists in harmony with its neighbours.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis in August after the Taliban seized control of Kabul after months of fighting the United Nations has warned that millions of Afghans, including children, could die of starvation unless urgent action is taken to pull Afghanistan back from the brink of collapse.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Ministers called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to be provided to Afghanistan. The Ministers also emphasized the central role of the UN in Afghanistan.

"They called on the Taliban to take actions in accordance with the results of all the recently held international and regional formats of interaction on Afghanistan, including the UN Resolutions on Afghanistan," the joint statement read.

On terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, the ministers stressed the necessity of urgent elimination of UNSC proscribed terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, ISIL and others for lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region.

"The ministers acknowledged the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for lasting peace.

They reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any other country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country," the statement read. (ANI)

