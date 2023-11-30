Dubai [UAE], November 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Free Zones (DFZ) Council, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Free Zones Council and the Economic Security Centre of Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Al Zarooni, Secretary-General of DFZ Council, and Faisal Yousef bin Sulaitin, Executive Director of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Redoubles Effort to Force Taiwan’s Absorption Into Mainland China: Report.

Mohammed Al Zarooni said, "The signing of the MoU is in line with the shared commitment of both parties' role in aligning with the strategic direction of Dubai and the wider UAE, especially in the areas relevant to both parties, such as security and economy. It also reflects their shared goal in providing a conducive business environment in Dubai, based on security and the investment environment. Both parties are keen to further advance this strategic partnership, with the aim of unifying efforts in spreading institutional awareness and sustainability in achieving excellence, as well as exchanging information."

For his part, Faisal bin Sulaitin added, "This memorandum of understanding is a strategic partnership that boosts ease of doing business, contributes to knowledge and information exchange, and streamlines efforts to increase growth and development." (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Jack Sweeney, College Student Who Tracks Elon Musk's Private Jet, Included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)