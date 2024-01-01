Dubai [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Police recently organised an arm wrestling championship for inmates, marking a significant first-of-its-kind event at the state level.

This initiative, which was organised by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments and Dubai Police's community-based initiative 'Positive Spirit' in cooperation with the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBBF), is part of Dubai Police's broader effort to create a positive and rehabilitative environment for inmates.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Nobel Peace Prize Winner Muhammad Yunus Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Violating Country's Labour Laws.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, stated that 70 inmates participated in the championship, divided into over and under 90 kg.

Julfar emphasised that the championship is part of the ongoing efforts of the correctional institutions through rehabilitation and training programs, activities, and meaningful events, fostering a healthy, social, sportive, and cultural environment for inmates.

Also Read | India, Pakistan Jails Harbour 265 Fishermen, 384 Civilians Awaiting Freedom.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, highlighted that the 'Positive Spirit' initiative targets all community segments, including inmates in punitive and correctional establishments, to promote values of tolerance and societal brotherhood.

Al Mansouri noted the "Positive Spirit" initiative's continuous efforts to enhance security and community awareness through sports and recreational activities and raise awareness of Dubai Police's traffic and criminal services, reinforcing communication channels between individuals and the police.

Faisal Ahmad Al Ghais Al Zaabi, a member of the Board of Directors of EBBF, expressed his pleasure in this fruitful cooperation with Dubai Police and the organisation of the arm wrestling championship for inmates, affirming that organising such competitions for different community segments supports the federation's goals in spreading physical and mental sports culture, expanding the sports base among all categories, and attracting individuals with sports talent and skills. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)